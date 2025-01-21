Search

WATCH: Rep. Elise Stefanik confirms Trump admin’s plan to cut US funding to UNRWA

During Rep. Elise Stefanik’s confirmation hearing for UN Ambassador, she spoke about UNRWA’s partnership with Hamas and pledged that, under her leadership, U.S. funding to UNRWA would cease, and an alternative would be implemented.

