WATCH: Rescued hostage receives warm welcome on return home June 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rescued-hostage-receives-warm-welcome-on-return-home/ Email Print The daring operation rescued four Israeli hostages being held in Gaza and brought them safely back home, where they underwent medical and psychological evaluation before getting released. Shlomi Ziv, a hostage rescued over 2 weeks ago returns home to his town. Welcome home. 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/gdO6vdApPy— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 25, 2024 rescued hostagereunionShlomi Ziv