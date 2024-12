WATCH: Russian airstrike demolishes occupied Syrian hospital

A Russian airstrike targeting a hospital in the town of Idlib was caught on camera in real time, vividly documenting the devastating attack as it unfolded.

WILD SYRIA: A Russian airstrike on a hospital in the town of Idlib was captured live on camera. No Jews, no news pic.twitter.com/Kf3cBEZhbH — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 2, 2024