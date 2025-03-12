WATCH: Sen. Kennedy defends deportation of terror supporting student March 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-kennedy-defends-deportation-of-terror-supporting-student/ Email Print Louisiana Senator John Kennedy stated that the opposition to deporting Mahmoud Khalil isn’t about free speech but about shielding those who hate America and support terrorism.The law is clear: If you support a terrorist organization, you can be deported. pic.twitter.com/L077tTAgwn— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 12, 2025 Columbia UniversityJohn KennedyMahmoud Khalil