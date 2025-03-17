Search

WATCH: Senior Hamas official claims former U.S. hostage envoy Boehler called Hamas’ demands ‘rational’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-hamas-official-claims-former-u-s-hostage-envoy-boehler-called-hamas-demands-rational/
Email Print

Hamas senior official Bassem Naim claims that recently removed U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler described Hamas’s positions as ‘objective, logical, and rational’ during negotiation and denies any ties between activist Mahmoud Khalil and Hamas.

>