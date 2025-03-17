WATCH: Senior Hamas official claims former U.S. hostage envoy Boehler called Hamas’ demands ‘rational’

Hamas senior official Bassem Naim claims that recently removed U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler described Hamas’s positions as ‘objective, logical, and rational’ during negotiation and denies any ties between activist Mahmoud Khalil and Hamas.

