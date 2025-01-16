WATCH: Senior Hamas official pledges to repeat Oct. 7 massacre just hours after ceasefire agreement

Senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya also promised to hunt down all the supporters of Israel, no matter how long it takes, and praised the people of Gaza for being an ‘impenetrable shield.’

Senior Hamas Official Khalil Al-Hayya upon the Signing of Ceasefire Agreement: October 7 Will Continue to Be a Source of Pride; Our People Served as an "Impenetrable Shield" for the Resistance; Israel's Supporters Will Be Punished, Even If It Takes Time pic.twitter.com/CeD8HUTNih

The full speech of Hamxs leader following the ceasefire announcement, where he vowed to repeat the events of October 7th.

You can’t make this up!

pic.twitter.com/J49hOCcGBx https://t.co/VnutlE283K

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 16, 2025