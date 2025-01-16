Search

WATCH: Senior Hamas official pledges to repeat Oct. 7 massacre just hours after ceasefire agreement

Senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya also promised to hunt down all the supporters of Israel, no matter how long it takes, and praised the people of Gaza for being an ‘impenetrable shield.’

