WATCH: Shifa Hospital post IDF operations

Following dozens of operations in and around Shifa Hospital, the IDF reportedly left the compound after arresting eight hundred terrorists. The IDF did some renovations to the Shifa terrorist HQ which acts as a hospital.Next time don't mess with the Jews! pic.twitter.com/l0r10IjJ0X— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 1, 2024 Footage surrounding Shifa Hospital. I guess it's best not to use a hospital as a terror base. pic.twitter.com/swFIqNaxOG— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 1, 2024 Shifa hospital this morning https://t.co/dytBcjwpWD pic.twitter.com/e1IxnbN9pl— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 1, 2024