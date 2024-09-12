WATCH: ABC skips fact-checking Kamala, but this video doesn’t

Search

The presidential debate was more of a 3 on 1 than a fair and honest debate, with ABC ‘moderators’ fact checking Trump dozens of times while ignoring Kamala’s blatant lies.

