WATCH: Social media influencer infiltrates anti-Zionist ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ Shabbat meal

Zach Sage Fox, known for his staunch defense of Israel in his own unique way, secretly infiltrated a JVP Shabbat meal and recorded the group, exposing their true beliefs about Israel, Hamas, and Judaism.

I went UNDERCOVER at Cornell’s JVP Shabbat (aka Jewish Voices for Peace — a fringe but vocal organization of anti-Israel Jews investigated by the US Govt and other watchdogs for fraud and ties to terrorism.

This secret report was filmed at the end of the 2024 semester and legal… pic.twitter.com/olBMqtas6v

— Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) February 13, 2025