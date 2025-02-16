Search

WATCH: Social media influencer infiltrates anti-Zionist ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ Shabbat meal

Zach Sage Fox, known for his staunch defense of Israel in his own unique way, secretly infiltrated a JVP Shabbat meal and recorded the group, exposing their true beliefs about Israel, Hamas, and Judaism.

