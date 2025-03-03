WATCH: Son of Hamas – ‘As long as you call them Palestinians the problem won’t be solved’

Mosab Yousef suggested that Israel and the U.S. open the Rafah border to allow anyone wishing to leave into the Sinai and, if Egypt attempts to resist, strike the Suez Canal to flood the country.

Literally nobody, not even me, says it quite so powerfully as @MosabHasanYOSEF.

Just listen to what he believes should happen to Gaza. Listen to what he says should happen with the Gazans. And importantly, listen to what he says should happen with Egypt if they dare to even… pic.twitter.com/AqWpLpFSQ3

— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) March 2, 2025