WATCH: South Lebanon ablaze as IAF pound Hezbollah targets June 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-south-lebanon-ablaze-as-iaf-pound-hezbollah-targets/ Email Print In retaliation, for yesterday's drone attack which killed an Israeli soldier, the IDF struck multiple positions including a Hezbollah munitions dump. The Nabatieh District of Southern Lebanon is currently Ablaze following several Airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force against Hezbollah-Linked Facilities across the Region; this includes a Strike against a Hezbollah Munitions Dump near the Town of Kounine which caused a Massive… pic.twitter.com/B3tEvSEg1z— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 6, 2024 IDF response to Hezbollah:The IDF attacks so far in southern Lebanon: – Qana– Odaiseh– Qana (again, same location)– SiddiqinMany casualties in reported in Lebanon. https://t.co/tcN30FKuBJ pic.twitter.com/wn3Va9AVLG — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 6, 2024 https://t.co/0iDrvyDAyt pic.twitter.com/xE3hAgPvN5— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 6, 2024