WATCH: Stranded NASA astronauts rescued after nine months in space March 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-stranded-nasa-astronauts-rescued-after-nine-months-in-space/ Email Print Last night, on March 18, 2025, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who had been stranded on the International Space Station for over nine months finally returned to Earth in a dramatic splashdown off Florida’s Gulf coast aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon capsule.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-19-at-01.10.11_b07efd8a.mp4 Elon MuskNASASpacex