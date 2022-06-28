WATCH: Suspect in attempted stabbing captured, arrested

The Israel Police have confirmed that a suspect in the attempted stabbing of a police officer in the Old City of Jerusalem has been apprehended.

At around 8:45 on Monday evening, a knife-wielding suspect arrived at the Majles Gate entrance to the Temple Mount, where he tried to stab one of the policemen stationed there. He then fled the scene.

There were no casualties.

The suspect is a Palestinian resident of the Bethlehem area. He was arrested and taken for questioning at the Central Unit in the Jerusalem District.