WATCH: Taliban fighters continue swift takeover of Afghan cities, government sites August 9, 2021

Taliban fighters continued their takeover of key Afghan cities on Monday, wreaking havoc as they progressed. However, despite their current momentum "a swift Taliban takeover of the entire country" is unlikely, says former ambassador.