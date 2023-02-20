WATCH: Tel Aviv traffic at standstill, blocked by anti-gov’t demonstrators February 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tel-aviv-traffic-at-standstill-blocked-by-anti-govt-demonstrators/ Email Print Traffic in the Greater Tel Aviv Area and on the road to Jerusalem came to a standstill Monday morning amid protests against the vote on the judicial overhaul at the Knesset. Israeli protesters block a major road in Tel Aviv ahead of the initial voting today in the Knesset on the judicial coup pic.twitter.com/942gLJ8JJf — Guy Elster (@guyelster) February 20, 2023 anti-government protestanti-government protestsJudicial reformTel Aviv