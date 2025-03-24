Search

WATCH: Terrorist attack in northern Israel leaves one dead, one wounded

In a brutal terrorist attack near Tishbi Junction on Route 66 Monday morning, an Arab terrorist attempted to ram pedestrians at a bus stop before emerging with a rifle and opening fire, killing a 70-year-old man and an IDF soldier in his 20s.

