WATCH: Terrorist attack in northern Israel leaves one dead, one wounded

In a brutal terrorist attack near Tishbi Junction on Route 66 Monday morning, an Arab terrorist attempted to ram pedestrians at a bus stop before emerging with a rifle and opening fire, killing a 70-year-old man and an IDF soldier in his 20s.

⚠️BREAKING: A Palestinian terrorist with a rifle started shooting at Israeli cars near Yok’neam just 20 minutes ago. A 75-year-old Israeli man was murdered. The terrorist was successfully killed. The Palestinian terrorism never stops. pic.twitter.com/2jhu57irbJ — Vivid. (@VividProwess) March 24, 2025