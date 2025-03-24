WATCH: Terrorist attack in northern Israel leaves one dead, one wounded March 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-terrorist-attack-in-northern-israel-leaves-one-dead-one-wounded/ Email Print In a brutal terrorist attack near Tishbi Junction on Route 66 Monday morning, an Arab terrorist attempted to ram pedestrians at a bus stop before emerging with a rifle and opening fire, killing a 70-year-old man and an IDF soldier in his 20s.⚠️BREAKING: A Palestinian terrorist with a rifle started shooting at Israeli cars near Yok’neam just 20 minutes ago.A 75-year-old Israeli man was murdered.The terrorist was successfully killed.The Palestinian terrorism never stops. pic.twitter.com/2jhu57irbJ— Vivid. (@VividProwess) March 24, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/4-4bb5RVzN3-yI5B.mp4 HaifaShooting attackTerrorism