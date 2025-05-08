WATCH: The aftermath of IDF operations in Rafah May 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-aftermath-of-idf-operations-in-rafah/ Email Print The IDF has effectively cleared Rafah, transforming the former terror stronghold in southern Gaza—now reduced to rubble—into a staging ground for humanitarian aid in upcoming operations.❗️ US and Israel discuss a US-led administration for Gaza — ReutersThe plan would involve a transitional government until a stable Palestinian authority emerges — similar to the US interim rule in Iraq after 2003 pic.twitter.com/8rtjqpiUsG— RT (@RT_com) May 8, 2025The ruins of Rafah pic.twitter.com/bxwrJKxgEm— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) May 7, 2025 HamasIDFRafah