WATCH: The aftermath of IDF operations in Rafah

The IDF has effectively cleared Rafah, transforming the former terror stronghold in southern Gaza—now reduced to rubble—into a staging ground for humanitarian aid in upcoming operations.

❗️ US and Israel discuss a US-led administration for Gaza — Reuters The plan would involve a transitional government until a stable Palestinian authority emerges — similar to the US interim rule in Iraq after 2003 pic.twitter.com/8rtjqpiUsG — RT (@RT_com) May 8, 2025