Search

WATCH: The moment an IED destroyed an IDF Panther, killing one soldier

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-an-ied-destroyed-an-idf-panther-killing-one-soldier/
Email Print

IEDs are a common weapon used against IDF forces by terrorists in Judea and Samaria, which prompted the IDF to create the D9 armored dozer, which attempts to neutralize the explosive before a more vulnerable vehicle approaches.

>