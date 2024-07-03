WATCH: The moment an IED destroyed an IDF Panther, killing one soldier July 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-an-ied-destroyed-an-idf-panther-killing-one-soldier/ Email Print IEDs are a common weapon used against IDF forces by terrorists in Judea and Samaria, which prompted the IDF to create the D9 armored dozer, which attempts to neutralize the explosive before a more vulnerable vehicle approaches.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-03-at-01.01.24_4dd1d0df.mp4 IDFIEDPantherTulklarem