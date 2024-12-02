WATCH: Thousands of Chabad emissaries gather in NYC for annual conference

The Chabad conference also acknowledged the tragic absence of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad emissary to the United Arab Emirates, who was recently killed.













This is how we fight back! I joined thousands of heroic Chabad Rabbis from 110+ countries tonight at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries to celebrate and recommit to spreading Judaism! To the Chabad Houses everywhere: thank you, thank you, thank you pic.twitter.com/4VB8PoB8sY — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) December 1, 2024