WATCH: Thousands of Chabad emissaries gather in NYC for annual conference December 2, 2024

The Chabad conference also acknowledged the tragic absence of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad emissary to the United Arab Emirates, who was recently killed.

This is how we fight back! I joined thousands of heroic Chabad Rabbis from 110+ countries tonight at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries to celebrate and recommit to spreading Judaism! To the Chabad Houses everywhere: thank you, thank you, thank you

After Psalms in memory of murdered Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Zvi Kogan, thousands of shluchim join emotionally in singing "Ani Maamin" — "I believe."