Search

WATCH: Thousands of Jewish teens recite ‘Shema’ prayer at Times Square event

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-jewish-teens-recite-shema-prayer-at-times-square-event/
Email Print

Thousands of Jewish teens from around the world gathered in New York to celebrate their shared heritage at a Chabad concert and Havdalah ceremony in Times Square.

>