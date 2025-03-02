WATCH: Thousands of Jewish teens recite ‘Shema’ prayer at Times Square event March 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-jewish-teens-recite-shema-prayer-at-times-square-event/ Email Print Thousands of Jewish teens from around the world gathered in New York to celebrate their shared heritage at a Chabad concert and Havdalah ceremony in Times Square.This was Times Square last night.We’re more united than ever.The people of Israel live.pic.twitter.com/pTBB8AzEm4 — Vivid. (@VividProwess) March 2, 2025 More than 4,000 Jewish teens from 60 countries dance together in a show of fearless Jewish pride in Times Square following the annual CTeen Shabbaton. pic.twitter.com/iO8c1fwrGx— Chabad Lubavitch HQ (@Lubavitch) March 2, 2025 ChabadShemaTimes Square