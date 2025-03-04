WATCH: Trudeau announces retaliatory 25% tariffs on US products – ‘This is a trade war’ March 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trudeau-announces-retaliatory-25-tariffs-on-us-products-this-is-a-trade-war/ Email Print Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada and the United States are in a trade war, with both nations imposing a 25% tariff on goods, while President Trump threatened further increases if Canada refuses to back down.WATCH⚡️Trudeau: “Canadians are not angry at the American people for this. We don’t have anything against Americans, Americans are our neighbors, our friends … this is a policy decision by the American govt designed to go after the Canadian economy. This is a trade war …… pic.twitter.com/AzVIC1eIPR— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 4, 2025 MUST WATCH Canada’s Trudeau: “I want to speak first directly to the American people. We don’t want this. We want to work with you as a friend and ally. We don’t want to see you hurt either. But your government has chosen to do this to you. As of this morning, markets are down… pic.twitter.com/lwsIxSb0wq— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 4, 2025 Donald TrumpJustin Trudeautariffs