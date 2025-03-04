WATCH: Trudeau announces retaliatory 25% tariffs on US products – ‘This is a trade war’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada and the United States are in a trade war, with both nations imposing a 25% tariff on goods, while President Trump threatened further increases if Canada refuses to back down.

WATCH⚡️ Trudeau: “Canadians are not angry at the American people for this. We don’t have anything against Americans, Americans are our neighbors, our friends … this is a policy decision by the American govt designed to go after the Canadian economy. This is a trade war …… pic.twitter.com/AzVIC1eIPR — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 4, 2025