WATCH: Trump announces 25% tariffs on all foreign cars March 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-announces-25-tariffs-on-all-foreign-cars/ Email Print President Trump announced a sweeping 25% global tariff on imported foreign cars, aiming to boost the U.S. economy by reviving domestic car manufacturing and encouraging the purchase of American-made vehicles.WATCH ITTrump announces a sweeping 25% tariff on any cars imported into the U.S., set to take effect April 2. pic.twitter.com/pWDiQbMrzz— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2025 Donald Trumptariffs