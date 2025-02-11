Search

WATCH: Trump calls Hamas bullies in meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-calls-hamas-bullies-in-meeting-jordanian-king-abdullah/
Email Print

President Trump is meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Washington, D.C., following his remarks suggesting that Egypt and Jordan would take in Palestinians wishing to relocate from Gaza once the United States assumes control.

>