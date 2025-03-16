WATCH: Trump orders massive attack on Yemen’s Houthis

The United States launched extensive airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, targeting military infrastructure to curb their attacks on Red Sea shipping, resulting in at least 31 deaths and over 100 injuries.

Security camera footage allegedly captures one of the U.S. strikes in the Al-Jaraf area of northern Sanaa, Yemen.

BREAKING: Under President Trump's orders, the U.S Navy's Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group carried out an attack on a Houthi target in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen.

The strikes targeted the Houthis' drones, air defenses, and missiles to free up Red Sea shipping lanes. pic.twitter.com/PQbjA7Gr19

