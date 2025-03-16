Search

WATCH: Trump orders massive attack on Yemen’s Houthis

The United States launched extensive airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, targeting military infrastructure to curb their attacks on Red Sea shipping, resulting in at least 31 deaths and over 100 injuries.

