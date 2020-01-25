WATCH: Trump peace plan is a ‘once in history opportunity,’ says Netanyahu

“An opportunity such as this comes once in history and cannot be missed,” said Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump as “the greatest friend that Israel has ever had.”

— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 25, 2020