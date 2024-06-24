WATCH: Twenty terrorists arrested during IDF counterterror raid

🔴 IDF forces raided Kafrr Ni'ma and Silwad overnight, confiscating military equipment and arresting and interrogating wanted suspects

Since the war began, about 4,150 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout the West Bank, about 1.750 of whom are associated with Hamas pic.twitter.com/GoR9Ck3AAK

