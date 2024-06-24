WATCH: Twenty terrorists arrested during IDF counterterror raid June 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-twenty-terrorists-arrested-during-idf-counterterror-raid/ Email Print The IDF continues to stunt the growth of terrorism in Judea and Samaria with nightly raids across dozens of extremist cities. We start the day with news that approximately 20 terrorists have been captured during a large-scale IDF campaign in the town of Silwad.Great. pic.twitter.com/n8QRdZU66z— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 24, 2024 🔴 IDF forces raided Kafrr Ni'ma and Silwad overnight, confiscating military equipment and arresting and interrogating wanted suspects Since the war began, about 4,150 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout the West Bank, about 1.750 of whom are associated with Hamas pic.twitter.com/GoR9Ck3AAK— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 24, 2024 arrestscounterterror raidsIDFSilwad