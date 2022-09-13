WATCH: Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress September 13, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-twitter-whistleblower-cites-security-flaws-before-congress/ Email Print Twitter’s former security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko told Congress on Tuesday that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defenses that make it vulnerable to exploitation by “teenagers, thieves and spies” and put the privacy of its users at risk. Cyber securitydata breachTwitterUS CongressUS Senate