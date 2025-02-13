WATCH: UAE ambassador on Gaza relocation – ‘I don’t see an alternative’

UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba stated that Abu Dhabi will try to find ‘common ground,’ acknowledging that the approach will be difficult to implement but that no alternative is being offered.

“I don’t see an alternative to what’s being proposed,” he stated. pic.twitter.com/wWqTugoMym

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 13, 2025