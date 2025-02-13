WATCH: UAE ambassador on Gaza relocation – ‘I don’t see an alternative’ February 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-uae-ambassador-on-gaza-relocation-i-dont-see-an-alternative/ Email Print UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba stated that Abu Dhabi will try to find ‘common ground,’ acknowledging that the approach will be difficult to implement but that no alternative is being offered.WATCHUAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba supports Trump’s plan to relocate Gaza’s population, calling it “difficult but inevitable” despite international backlash.“I don’t see an alternative to what’s being proposed,” he stated. pic.twitter.com/wWqTugoMym— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 13, 2025 Gaza relocationPresident TrumpUAE