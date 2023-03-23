WATCH: US-Israeli man wounded in Huwara terror attack returns to the scene of the shooting March 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-israeli-man-wounded-in-huwara-terror-attack-returns-to-the-scene-of-the-shooting/ Email Print David Stern, the dual US-Israeli citizen who was shot in the head in Huwara earlier this week, was released from the hospital and joined a convoy through Huwara before being receive by a welcoming crowd in his home-town of Itamar. Arab terrorHuwaraShooting attack