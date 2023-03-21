WATCH: US slams Israel’s cancellation of law banning Jews from northern Samaria March 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-slams-israels-cancellation-of-law-banning-jews-from-northern-samaria/ Email Print “Provocative and counterproductive”: State Department spokesman Vedant Patel attacked Israel’s cancellation of the 2005 Disengagement Law banning Jews from four communities in northern Samaria. 2005 disengagementHomeshSamariaState DepartmentUS Mideast policyUS-Israel relations