WATCH: What Israel prevented by raiding Hezbollah tunnels October 1, 2024

Hezbollah had planned an Oct. 7th-style attack on Israel's northern communities but was thwarted by the elimination of top Hezbollah leaders in an airstrike, the loss of thousands of fighters and commanders due to a widespread detonation of communication devices, and months of secret raids on Hezbollah tunnels. Conquer the GalileeHezbollahOct 7th