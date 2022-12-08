WATCH: Why did the Palestinians hold on to the bullet that killed Abu Akleh for so long?

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, head of Shurat HaDin-Israel Law Center, explains why Israel should not be held accountable for war crimes at the International Criminal Court and explains why the Palestinians refused for so long to hand over the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Shurat HaDin has in fact filed a war crimes complaint against the Palestinian Authority and its leader, Mahmoud Abbas.