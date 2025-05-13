WATCH: Witkoff tells families that Trump will be relentless in getting the hostages home May 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-witkoff-tells-families-that-trump-will-be-relentless-in-getting-the-hostages-home/ Email Print President Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff vowed that the U.S. would be relentless in bringing every hostage home, warning adversaries to comply or face consequences, while describing the mission as deeply personal. hostagessteve witkoffTrump administration