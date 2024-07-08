WATCH: Wounded IDF commander promises to return to his troops July 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-wounded-idf-commander-promises-to-return-to-his-troops/ Email Print As IDF commander Daniel Ella was being airlifted to a hospital following a firefight injury, he relayed a message to his troops telling them to kick Hamas a– and that he’ll return soon.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-07-at-21.44.08_5c0f8f81.mp4 airliftCommander Daniel EllaHamasIDF