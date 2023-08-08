We’ll ‘return Lebanon to the Stone Age,’ Gallant warns Hezbollah

“The enemy needs to understand that when it comes to Israel’s security – we are all united.” the defense minister warned the terror group.

By World Israel News Staff

Defense Minister Yoav Galant toured Israel’s northern border on Tuesday, where he assessed the situation in the Mount Dov area, near Lebanon, together with the IDF Northern Command.

“I arrived this morning at the northern border, in order to closely follow the events that have been happening here lately,” he said in a statement to the press after the tour, referring to recent violations by the terror group, an Iranian proxy.

Gallant was given an overview of the defense efforts being made along the border and of the progress of the construction of the barrier that is being carried out.

“I met with the commanders of the IDF and the fighters – we have excellent commanders and determined fighters,” he said.

“We will know how to protect the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel in any way. The enemy needs to understand that when it comes to Israel’s security – we are all united.

“I warn Hezbollah, [Nassan] Nasrallah – not to make a mistake. You have made mistakes in the past, you have paid very heavy prices. If, God forbid, an escalation or conflict develops here, we will return Lebanon to the Stone Age. We will not hesitate to use all our power and wear down every inch of Hezbollah and Lebanon if need be.

“Make no mistake: We don’t want war, but we are ready to protect our citizens, our soldiers and our sovereignty.”

Recently, the IDF predicted a worst-case scenario with thousands of rockets a day launched at Israel.