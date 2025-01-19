‘We’re on high alert’: Israel reinforces security after releasing 90 terrorists

Israeli security forces guard the entrance to the Ofer prison, outside of Jerusalem, from where Palestinian terror convicts will be released as part of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, January 19, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

Following the release of three Israeli hostages from 471 days of captivity, Israel released 90 imprisoned Palestinian terrorists on Sunday, prompting the army to reinforce its forces in Judea and Samaria on Sunday.

“We’re on high alert,” a reserve soldier stationed near Hebron told The Press Service of Israel.

The reservist said he was originally scheduled to go home for a few days off, but had to stay due to the lockdown. “We need all available resources right now to deal with the threat, especially considering the volatile situation,” he explained.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was increasing patrols and checkpoints.

Members of “The Watchers – Forum of the Wives of the Enlisted” said they were concerned over the implications of the ceasefire, pointing to ongoing violence in Shechem (Nablus), and Jenin, where the Palestinian Authority was recently in the midst of its own crackdown on terror groups.

According to Moriya Michaeli, a representative of the forum, the threat of terrorism continues to grow as terror cells receive weapons from Iran smuggled through Jordan.

“This isn’t just a threat to the residents of Judea and Samaria, but to the entire population of Israel, from Ben Gurion Airport to the northern Golan Heights and beyond,” Michaeli told TPS-IL.

“The only solution to halting this escalating threat is a full-scale military operation aimed at dismantling the terror infrastructures in these areas. The situation in Judea and Samaria should be seen as an existential threat to the state of Israel, requiring an immediate and decisive response.”

Protesters gathered outside the Ofer Prison, from where the Red Cross transported the freed terrorists to release points around Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

The demonstrators referred to comments by Ronen Bar, head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), who told government ministers on Friday that 82% of the 1,027 prisoners released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit exchange returned to terror.

Yaakov Uri, a resident of Karnei Shomron in Samaria shared his unease.

“The deal threatens the security of many Israeli citizens. Over half of the hostages are not being released in this deal, so it also seems flawed and risky. But we have no fear of terrorists returning to the region; it would not deter us from continuing to defend our homes,” he told TPS-IL.

The first phase of the ceasefire will see 33 Israeli hostages freed over several weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

The exact number will depend on how many of the 33 hostages are alive. Israel’s High Court of Justice rejected a legal petition against the release of the Palestinians on Sunday morning.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 94 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.