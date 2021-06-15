‘We’ve not heard the last from Netanyahu,’ tweets Haley on visit to Israel

On a solidarity mission to Israel organized by CUFI, the former U.S. ambassador says “we have not heard the last from” Netanyahu, still addressing him as prime minister.

By United With Israel Staff

Former U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is currently participating in a solidarity visit to Israel organized by Christians United for Israel.

Accompanied by her husband, Michael, and Pastor John Hagee, the former U.S. ambassador to the UN visited homes in Ashkelon and Sderot that were damaged by Palestinian rocket fire during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May. She also visited an Iron Dome battery near the Gaza border, where she was briefed by IDF officials.

Haley met with Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She told reporters she had been in touch with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett but the two were unable to meet.

Haley’s meeting with Netanyahu raised eyebrows. Although Netanyahu is no longer prime minister, the meeting was held at the official Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem, and Haley referred to him as “Prime Minister.”

Time with Prime Minister @netanyahu is always invaluable. His contributions to Israeli security and prosperity are historic. We have not heard the last from him. pic.twitter.com/RX9PVzVl64 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 14, 2021

Tweeting about her meeting with Netanyahu, Haley said, “His contributions to Israeli security and prosperity are historic. We have not heard the last from him.”

Netanyahu reportedly will stay in the prime minister’s residence for several weeks. Bennett’s family will remain in Ra’anana so that their four children, ages 9-16, can finish the school year. Bennett is holding meetings at the residence.

The 49-year-old Haley, who was previously governor of South Carolina, fueled rumors of a presidential campaign in 2024 with the launch of a political action committee last January called Stand for America.

Talking with reporters in Jerusalem, Haley warned against returning to the Iranian nuclear deal, calling Washington’s efforts to do so a “death trap” for Israel and a “slap in the face” to the UAE and Bahrain, which signed peace accords with Israel last year.

“The idea right now that you have multiple countries around the world, including the United States, looking to figure out how to redo this Iran deal is nothing more than a death wish for Israel and eventually a death wish for the world,” she told reporters.