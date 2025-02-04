Which countries are taking in released Palestinian terrorists?

Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons as part of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 25, 2025. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Malaysia have stated they would accept Palestinians released from Israeli prisons, and discussions are ongoing to secure approval from Algeria and Indonesia.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

So far, 99 of the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for hostages have been sent to Egypt, according to Quds Press.

During later phases of the deal, it is estimated that 263 released Palestinians will go to Egypt.

Egypt has indicated that it will only allow freed Palestinians within its borders if they are Fatah members.

Tunisia has refused to accept freed Palestinians.

On Tuesday, 15 terrorists were expected to arrive in Turkey from Cairo.

Qatar has allocated $1 million to house released Palestinian terrorists in a hotel.

A source told Ynet that the men were confined to their hotel, with the terrorists lamenting that they had merely been moved “from an Israeli prison to an Egyptian prison.”

According to the PA source, the Egyptians are not treating the men warmly, as they were denied basic necessities—including replacements for their prison uniforms and sandals—for an extended period.

Egypt has refused to accept Gazan refugees.

In a recent media statement, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi suggested that Gazans were so radicalized that their presence in Egypt would pose a threat to the country.

Sisi rejected the idea of transferring Gazans to Egypt, a proposal put forward by President Donald Trump, stating that it “can never be tolerated or allowed because of its impact on Egyptian national security.”

Turkey, which has openly praised the Hamas terror group and repeatedly accused Israel of genocide, was reluctant to disclose how many former prisoners it would be willing to host.

“We have agreed to accommodate a certain number of expelled Palestinian prisoners,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a brief media statement, without providing further details.

Qatar, which has long offered sanctuary to Hamas’ leadership, was similarly evasive about the number of freed terrorists it intended to accept.