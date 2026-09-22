Who is blowing up Syria’s weapons? Fourth mysterious military blast deepens intrigue

It is reportedly the fourth mysterious blast at a Syrian military site this month. Another unexplained explosion in Deir Ezzor killed 11 soldiers, while an earlier arms-depot blast reportedly left 14 dead — turning what could have been isolated accidents into a troubling pattern.

No evidence has emerged proving sabotage or foreign involvement, but the repeated explosions come at a sensitive moment as Syria rebuilds and consolidates its fragmented military. With Israel-Syria tensions still simmering and Turkey seeking a larger role in the country, every new blast is fueling the same question: accidents — or is someone systematically targeting Syria’s weapons stockpiles?