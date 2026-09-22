Who is blowing up Syria’s weapons? Fourth mysterious military blast deepens intrigue September 22, 2026 Syrian Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP)(Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP)Who is blowing up Syria’s weapons? Fourth mysterious military blast deepens intrigue Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/who-is-blowing-up-syrias-weapons-fourth-mysterious-military-blast-deepens-intrigue/ Email Print A powerful explosion ripped through a Syrian army weapons depot near Aleppo overnight, injuring at least four people, forcing residents from their homes, and shutting part of the Damascus-Aleppo highway. Military police sealed off the area as ammunition continued to explode, while Damascus launched an investigation into the still-unknown cause. It is reportedly the fourth mysterious blast at a Syrian military site this month. Another unexplained explosion in Deir Ezzor killed 11 soldiers, while an earlier arms-depot blast reportedly left 14 dead — turning what could have been isolated accidents into a troubling pattern. No evidence has emerged proving sabotage or foreign involvement, but the repeated explosions come at a sensitive moment as Syria rebuilds and consolidates its fragmented military. With Israel-Syria tensions still simmering and Turkey seeking a larger role in the country, every new blast is fueling the same question: accidents — or is someone systematically targeting Syria’s weapons stockpiles? AleppoDamascusDeir EzzorSyria