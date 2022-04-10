World’s biggest matzah displayed at President Herzog’s residence in Jerusalem

President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal stand next to the world's biggest matzoh at President's Residence in Jerusalem, Apr. 10, 2022. (Haim Zach/GPO)

The special matzah was baked by some 20 employees and required custom changes to the production line to suit its gigantic proportions.

By TPS

Ahead of the Passover holiday, which will commence on Friday night, President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal welcomed representatives of the factory that produced the biggest matzah in Israel.

The record-breaking matzah is 6m long, 106cm wide, 4mm thick and weighs around 6kg. The matzah, with over 119,000 perforations, was produced from 7kg of flour and 3l liters of water and took three hours to bake.

Joining the special event was David Wolf, a fifth-generation matzah baker, son of the factory’s deputy CEO Roie Wolf, and his children, the next generation of matzah bakers. They told the Herzogs about how they baked Israel’s biggest matzah and about the history of the family factory’s founders.

Herzog said that he has “a special liking” for matzo brei during Passover and asked the children about their favorite ways to eat matzah. Itamar, 11, said that he loves the chocolate-coated matzah that his father makes, and Rom, 8, said that he too is especially fond of chocolate matzah.

Alma, 8, said that every year the family distributes matzah to the faculty at her school in honor of Passover.

“You’re the seventh generation at the factory: you’re the future, it’s incredible,” the President told the children.

The President was amazed by the large matzah and said that “we are very happy to see the longest matzah in Israel and maybe even the world, as you at your factory celebrate 138 years of matzah-baking. I want to wish the People of Israel a wonderful Seder night, matzah-eating, and a kosher and happy Passover!”