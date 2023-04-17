Yom HaShoah terror: Man stabbed, kibbutz targeted by gunfire

Israeli security forces near the scene of a stabbing attack in the the Gush Eztion Junction on April 17, 2023. (Flash90/Gershon Elinson)

Man stabbed and moderately wounded, kibbutz targeted by hail of bullets on Israel’s national Holocaust Remembrance Day.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man in his 30s was moderately wounded after being stabbed by a female Palestinian terrorist on Monday evening. The attack occurred just after the start of Israel’s Yom HaShoah, a national day of mourning for the victims of the Holocaust.

The man, a father of three, was waiting at a bus stop near the Gush Etzion junction when the terrorist repeatedly stabbed him in an unprovoked attack.

The victim underwent surgery at a Jerusalem hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“It is unacceptable to be in a situation where at the end of a work day, a father coming home to his family is brutally stabbed,” said a spokesman from the Gush Etzion community of Karmei Tzur in a statement.

“We believe that the IDF and the government of Israel will do everything necessary to prevent the recurrence of such incidents at all costs.”

“Even tonight on Yom HaShoah, there are those trying to remind us that the Jewish People must protect ourselves, our country, and our authority,” added Gush Etzion Mayor, and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman.

The terrorist was shot in the leg by Israeli soldiers stationed nearby. She was identified by Ynet as 33-year-old Fatima Shahin, from the nearby Palestinian Authority-controlled enclave Dheisheh, near Bethlehem.

Pictures and videos circulating on social media showed Shahin laying on the ground in a pool of blood after being shot. Israeli security forces said in a statement that she was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, but her current condition is unknown.

Hours later, Palestinian terrorists near Jenin fired across the Green Line towards Kibbutz Merav.

At least one home was struck during the barrage, Hebrew language media reported, though there were no casualties.

Two weeks ago, terrorists launched a similar attack against nearby Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa. Palestinian Islamic Jihad took credit for that attack, which also resulted in damage to property but no casualties.