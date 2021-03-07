ZOA urges Biden to keep in place new ‘Made in Israel’ labeling policy

The appeal comes in response to a request by left-wing Jewish groups to rescind the directive put in place by the Trump administration.

By JNS

The Zionist Organization of America called on U.S. President Joe Biden not to succumb to pressure by anti-Israel organizations that want him to revoke a new U.S. policy on labeling goods from Judea and Samaria as “Made in Israel.”

ZOA national president Mort Klein, chair Mark Levenson and director of special projects Elizabeth Berney said in a statement on Wednesday that they “strongly urge” the Biden administration to retain the product-labeling regulations put in place by the Trump administration.

“Israel has been and continues to be the relevant authority over Areas C and H2 in Judea/Samaria for the past 54 years, and this will continue throughout the foreseeable future,” said the statement. “These historic Jewish areas are home to over 500,000 Jewish Israeli citizens, comprising the vast majority of the population in the areas. It is thus necessary and proper to label products made in these areas as ‘Products of Israel.’ ”

The appeal comes in response to a request by six left-wing Jewish organizations that the Biden administration rescind the policy to label products manufactured in Israeli-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria, more commonly known as the West Bank, as “Israel,” “Product of Israel” or “Made in Israel” when exported to the United States.

“The current labeling regulations are reality-based reflections of the relevant authorities and essential for curbing anti-Semitic discrimination and boycotts against over 500,000 Jewish Israeli citizens and Jewish products made in the historic Jewish homelands of Judea and Samaria,” said the ZOA.