12 UN ambassadors in Israel to ‘learn the truth’

The delegation of UN ambassadors in Israel. (Israel's Mission to UN)

Visits to strategic and holy sites, briefings and meetings with top officials underline Israeli diplomatic outreach.

By TPS

A delegation of 12 ambassadors to the United Nations and their spouses arrived in Israel on Tuesday to tour the country for “a deep understanding of the challenges facing the State of Israel .”

The delegation includes the envoys from Albania, Argentina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ecuador, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, South Korea, Samoa, Uruguay and Zambia, representing a variety of countries from the UN’s different regional groups.

Albania, represented by Ambassador Besiana Kadare, will begin serving on the UN Security Council in January.

The visit was initiated by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and the American Zionist Movement.

In Israel for a week, the ambassadors will tour historical sites including the Kotel (Western Wall), the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, high-tech, innovation, and development centers, and more.

They will visit the IDF’s Northern and Southern Commands, receive security briefings from IDF officials, tour a Hezbollah terror tunnel on the northern border, visit an Iron Dome battery, and visit the Nevatim Airbase in the south and receive a briefing on the F-35 aircraft.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Erdan stated that the delegation “is of great importance. It is an opportunity to present to them the truth about the State of Israel.”

He explained that at the UN, “many lies are spread against Israel and after a week of comprehensive visits, I am convinced that the ambassadors will return to their countries and the UN with a deep understanding of the challenges facing the State of Israel and our contributions and solutions to global problems.”

“From my experience in bringing ambassadors to Israel, I am sure that the visit will increase their activity within their foreign ministries to grow collaboration with Israel within the UN,” he added.

Deborah Isaac, President of the American Zionist Movement, said that she hopes that the ambassadors “come away from the experience with a deeper and more realistic perspective of Israel and the threats it faces, as well as an appreciation for the rich and diverse culture of the State of Israel.”

In November, Erdan hosted US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on a similar visit.

World Israel News staff contributed to this report.