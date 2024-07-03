12 US federal employees resign, accusing Israel of ‘massacres,’ Biden of complicity

A dozen government employees, including an air force pilot, State Department staffers, and employees at other federal agencies, pen joint resignation letter accusing Israel of starving and massacring Gaza civilians with the ‘undeniable complicity’ of the Biden administration.

By World Israel News Staff

A group of U.S. government employees published a joint open letter Tuesday, castigating the Biden administration for its Gaza war policies, and accusing Israel of ‘massacring’ Gaza civilians.

The letter was signed by twelve federal employees from a variety of positions – including two U.S. Air Force officers – who have quit their jobs at some point since October 7th in protest of American policies vis-a-vis the Gaza war.

Four of the twelve former government employees worked for the State Department, two for the Air Force, two more for the Department of the Interior, with the remainder having been employed at the White House, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Department of Education, and the Agency for International Development.

Last month, a number of the former federal employees who signed onto Tuesday’s letter joined together to lobby the Biden administration to change course on the Gaza war, in particular regarding weapons transfers to Israel.

With the number of resignees rising, the group penned a four-page joint statement entitled “Service in Dissent,” calling the White House’s policy in Gaza “a failure and a threat to U.S. national security.”

“America’s diplomatic cover for, and continuous flow of arms to, Israel has ensured our undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a besieged Palestinian population in Gaza. This is not only morally reprehensible and in clear violation of international humanitarian law and

U.S. laws, but it has also put a target on America’s back.”

The twelve signatories accused Israel of conducting massacres in Gaza during the current war on Hamas, and slammed Israel’s human rights record generally.

“In our collective experience, we have seen for years the silencing of concerns about Israel’s human rights record and the failure of the Oslo process and broader U.S. policy.”

“We have seen America, in a process turned on its head, rush to arm Israel even as civilians are massacred with U.S. arms, and efforts to share intelligence with Israel that have contributed to this catastrophe.”

In their letter, the former employees demand an end to weapons transfers to Israel, U.S. pressure on Israel to force the release of jailed underage terrorists – whom the signatories compared to Israeli hostages held in Gaza – along with American commitments to rebuild the Gaza Strip, and recognition of Palestinian statehood in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.