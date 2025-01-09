134 killed in terror attacks on Israel in 2024, with 1,277 wounded

Israeli security forces at the scene of a terrorist stabbing attack in Hadera, October 9, 2024. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

More than 18,000 terror attacks were carried out in Israel during 2024, killing 134 people and injuring 1,277 more, Israeli government reported.

By World Israel News Staff

More than 18,000 terror attacks targeting Israelis were reported in 2024, according to an Israeli government report released on Thursday.

The National Public Diplomacy Directorate, a part of the Prime Minister’s Office published the statistics in its “Summary Report on Terrorism Against Israel for 2024,” revealing that a total of 18,365 terrorist attacks were reported during last year, leaving 134 dead and 1,277 more injured.

The report drew upon data collected by the IDF, Israel Police, the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), and the emergency and rescue authorities.

During 2024, Israel was attacked on seven separate fronts, including Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and from within Israel itself.

According to the report, in 2024, about 16,400 rockets were fired and crossed into Israel, of which some 15,400 were launched from Lebanon and some 700 from Gaza.

October 2024 had the greatest number of rockets fired at Israel, with more than 6,900 launches.

A total of 399 hostile UAVs crossed into Israeli territory during 2024.

Rocket fire and UAVs caused significant damage last year, with 71 people killed, 14 of whom were minors, and 892 people injured.

In addition, the attacks sparked close to 610 fires, which burned 92,417 acres of land belonging to the Nature and Parks Authority, and more than 42,749 acres of grazing land.

An additional 1,900 other terrorist incidents were carried out in 2024, including stone throwing, Molotov cocktails, vehicle rammings, shootings, stabbings, assaults, explosive devices and throwing objects.

July had the highest number of incidents—191 attacks. November was the quietest month with 109 attacks. October was the most violent month, in which 37 people were murdered and 394 injured.

The most common type of terrorist attack was stone throwing, with 1,248 incidents. April had the most stone throwings, with 130 incidents and November was the quietest with 76 incidents. The next most common attacks were throwing objects, arson and tire burning (162), throwing Molotov cocktails (140), shootings (132) and explosive devices (89).