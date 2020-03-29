13th fatality in Israel; cases stand at 3,619

Recent reports of young people becoming seriously ill have raised fears that the virus is not just dangerous to elderly people with a history of illness.

By World Israel News Staff

Coronavirus claimed its 13th victim in Israel. A 92-year-old patient hospitalized for COVID-19 at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem died on Sunday morning.

“The staff of the department provided the patient with close medical care and support. Unfortunately this morning, his condition deteriorated and he passed away,” the hospital said in a statement. “We share in the family’s sadness.”

The patient entered the hospital a week ago in serious condition and with a history of pre-existing conditions, typical of most coronavirus patients.

However, recent reports of young people becoming seriously ill, including a 22-year-old in Ashdod, have raised fears that the virus is not just dangerous to elderly people with a history of illness.

As of Sunday morning Israel time, the Health Ministry reported that the total number of cases in Israel stood at 3,619.

Unfortunately, a large number of medical staff is in isolation in Israel, taking them out of the fight against the disease. The total on Sunday was 3,637. The breakdown is 892 doctors, 1,229 nurses and 1,516 other medical staff members. A total of 141 actually have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Netanyahu administration has issued increasingly tough guidelines to counter the threat. Most Israelis appear to be complying but some are not, with Israeli police issuing 58 closure orders on Saturday to businesses operating against regulations.

A total of 1,296 citizens were issued tickets by police for lack of compliance with the rules. Of those, 108 tickets were distributed to people who refused to disperse when asked to do so by police officers, 73 tickets were distributed to those who violated their quarantine and 849 tickets were given to citizens who entered public spaces outside of the reasons permitted by current guidelines.