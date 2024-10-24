2 injured by Hezbollah rockets in Nahariya

Missiles launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, September 23, 2024. (Photo by David Cohen/Flash90)

The two people in their 20s were in moderate condition and sent to Nahariya’s Galilee Medical Center.

By i24 and Algemeiner Staff

At least two Israelis were wounded in a large rocket barrage from the Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah targeting the northern city of Nahariya and surrounding communities.

