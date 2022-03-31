3 terrorists killed in IDF counterterrorism operation in Jenin

IDF forces at the site of the attack. (TPS)

Ziad Nahala, leader of the Islamic Jihad terror organization, declared a general state of alert in the organization’s military wing.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

At least three terrorists were killed and several others were injured during a gun battle with IDF troops in Jenin on Thursday, as the Israeli forces were in the city to arrest terror suspects.

The IDF stated that its soldiers and Border Police troops conducted counterterrorism activities in Jenin to apprehend terror suspects.

Terrorists shot at the soldiers, who responded by firing back.

Some reports indicate that five terrorists were killed by Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Ministry of Health stated that Sanad Abu Atiyeh, 17, and Yazid Saadi, 23, were killed in the gunfight. It further updated that 15 people were injured in the battle, with three in critical and one in moderate to critical condition.

An IDF soldier, a member of the elite Duvdevan undercover unit, was injured and evacuated by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa for medical treatment.

The PA’s WAFA news agency reported that the Israeli forces arrested Ali Anwar Marzouk and Islam Bajawi from the Arab town of Yabed.

The IDF has been conducting operations in the Jenin area, under PA control, since the terror attack in B’nei Brak on Tuesday night in which Dia Khamarsha, 26 from Yabed, conducted a shooting spree in the city, killing five people. The IDF is hunting for his accomplices.

IDF forces carried out counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria on Wednesday night. WAFA reported that the Israeli forces detained 25 suspects.

