WATCH: Samaria shooting attack wounds 3 Israelis, 2 critically

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Just hours after an attempted terror attack was foiled on Sunday morning, a terrorist wounded three people in a shooting attack near the town of Kfar Tapuach in Samaria.

According to Hebrew-language reports, the attack late Sunday afternoon was a drive-by shooting. The perpetrators fired upon a group of people waiting at a bus stop, then drove away.

The IDF said in a statement that troops stationed nearby had “returned fire at the vehicle, which fled the scene.”

עוצר בתחנה, פותח את הדלת ויורה: תיעוד פיגוע הירי בצומת תפוח@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/y4RKX3x1pr — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 2, 2021

The assailants are still at large. Security and military officials are actively searching for the vehicle involved in the incident and are “setting up roadblocks in the area.”

“When I arrived, I saw three young people each with varying [levels of] injuries,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Menachem Bakush.

“One was in critical condition, one in serious condition and one in moderate condition. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, they were all transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah.”

The three men are all in their 20s. Hours after the attack, two are reported to be in critical condition, while one is suffering from lighter injuries.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan told reporters at the scene that “this is a serious incident.”

Addressing the Palestinian terrorists, Dagan said, “You will never break us.”

Hamas released a statement praising the attack, calling it a “natural response to the crimes of the Zionist occupation and an act of support for our people in the city of Jerusalem.”

Palestinian Jihad called the drive-by shooting a “courageous operation.”

The attack comes on the heels of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ announcement blaming Israel for the postponement of Palestinian elections.

While Abbas blamed the cancellation on Israel refusing to allow voting in eastern Jerusalem, it’s widely believed that the longtime Palestinian leader wanted to scrap the elections because he likely would have been resoundingly defeated by Hamas in the polls.

On Sunday morning, a Palestinian woman was shot in the leg in what appeared to be an attempted terror attack near the Gush Etzion junction.

The woman, identified by Palestinian media as 60-year-old Fahima al-Hroub, approached IDF soldiers with a knife, ignoring repeated verbal commands to drop the weapon.

She continued approaching the soldiers even after they fired multiple warning shots.

Some social media users suggested that the incident may have been an attempted suicide-by-cop.

“I send best wishes for the recovery of the people who were wounded in the vicious shooting attack at Tapuach Junction, Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

“The security forces are in pursuit of the terrorists and I am certain that they will apprehend them as soon as possible. We will not allow terrorism to raise its head and we will strike our enemies with force,” he added.