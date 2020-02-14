7 dead in alleged Israeli attack on Iranian compound in Syria; Netanyahu: Maybe it was Belgian Air Force

Israel has been very resolute to stop Iran from gaining a foothold on its northern border.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Three Syrian terrorists and four Iranian members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard were killed on Thursday night in an air attack against a military compound near the international airport in Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports.

According to the report, a vehicle had also been hit in what “seems to have been an attempt to stop a weapons delivery.”

In a rare response to the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that maybe another country did it.

“I don’t know what happened last night. Maybe it was the Belgian air force,” Netanyahu said during a Friday interview with Radio Haifa.

Attacks on Iranian strongholds in Syria have been a common occurrence throughout the years. On Feb. 6, alleged Israeli airstrikes killed 23 pro-Iranian militants at the Mazzeh military airbase near Damascus.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned Iran that their presence in Syria will not be tolerated.

“When the octopus tentacles hit you, you must fight back not just against the tentacles, but also make sure to suffocate the head of the octopus, and the same applies to Iran. For years on end, we have fought against the Iranian tentacles in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip, but we have not focused enough on weakening Iran itself,” Bennett said.

“Now we are changing the paradigm, we are now engaged in a continued effort to weaken the Iranian octopus through economic, diplomatic and intelligence measures, as well as with military means and various other approaches,” he added.

In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday that Iran would “give a crushing response to any aggression or stupid move by the Zionist regime” against Iran’s interests in Syria and the region.